General Dynamics’s IT hiring activity rises 1.6% in August 2021

US-based company General Dynamics IT hiring rose 1.6% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 2.01% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 31.58% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 1.69% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops General Dynamics IT hiring in August 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by General Dynamics, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 33.11% in August 2021, and an 11.42% drop over July 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 28.5% in August 2021, and registered growth of 11.33%. Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 13.82% in August 2021, a 68.75% rise from July 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at General Dynamics

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 98.98% share, which marked a 10.9% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 0.51%, registering a 200% month-on-month growth. Europe was the third leading region with a 0.51% share and a 57.14% drop over July 2021.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 98.98% share in August 2021, an 11.11% growth over July 2021. Australia featured next with a 0.34% share, up 100% over the previous month. Switzerland recorded a 0.34% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with July 2021.

Mid Level jobs lead General Dynamics IT hiring activity in August 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 45.22%, up by 22.12% from July 2021. Junior Level positions with a 40.44% share, a decline of 2.07% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 13.99% share, up 10.81% over July 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.34%, recording a month-on-month flat growth.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.