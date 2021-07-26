General Dynamics’s IT hiring activity declines 4.2% in June 2021

US-based company General Dynamics’s IT hiring declined 4.2% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.37% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 33.28% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 0.47% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops General Dynamics IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by General Dynamics, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 40.8% in June 2021, and a 1.91% growth over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 20.88% in June 2021, and registered a 48.58% decline. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 15.9% in June 2021, a 2.47% rise from May 2021.

North America drives IT hiring at General Dynamics

North America emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 98.47% share, which marked a 17.76% drop over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 1.15%, registering a flat month-on-month growth. Asia-Pacific was the third leading region with a 0.19% share and a flat growth over May 2021.

In the fourth place was South & Central America with a share of 0.19% and a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.

The US commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 98.47% share in June 2021, a 17.76% decline over May 2021. the UK featured next with a 1.15% share, flat growth over the previous month.Panama recorded a 0.19% share, decline of 66.67% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead General Dynamics IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 43.87%, down by 40.36% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 41.38% share, a growth of 8% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 14.75% share, up 54% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.