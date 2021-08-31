France aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 35.9% in July 2021

France aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 35.9% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 23.81% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.2% share in July 2021, recording an increase of 0.98% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 99.66% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 77.66% in July 2021, a 201.33% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 8.59% share, an increase of 78.57% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 6.19%, registering a 5.26% decline from June 2021.

4) Computer and Information Research Scientists captured a share of 5.5%, up 77.78% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 149.57% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Thales posted 234 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a rise of 303.45% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 29 jobs and a 23.68% drop. Safran with 12 IT jobs and Naval Group with 9 jobs, recorded a 50% growth and a 10% decline, respectively, while Raytheon Technologies recorded a 200% an increase with 3 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 80.76%, up by 121.7% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 14.09% share, a growth of 95.24% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.15% share, up 150% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.