France aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 35.1% in April 2021

France aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 35.1% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 21.63% in April 2021 compared with March 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.48% share in April 2021, recording an increase of 1.51% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.4% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 62% in April 2021, a 47.62% growth over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed an 11.6% share, an increase of 107.14% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.2%, registering a 6.67% decline from March 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 11.2%, up 47.37% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France IT recruitment activity in April 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 27.32% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2021 over March 2021.

Thales posted 191 IT jobs in April 2021 and registered a rise of 73.64% over the previous month, followed by Naval Group with 18 jobs and a 68.97% drop. Safran with 17 IT jobs and Airbus with 17 jobs, recorded a 466.67% growth and a 26.09% decline, respectively, while Leidos Holdings recorded a flat growth with 4 job postings during April 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.8%, up by 26.43% from March 2021. Mid Level positions with a 19.2% share, a growth of 26.32% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 10% share, up 38.89% over March 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.