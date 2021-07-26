France aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 18.8% in June 2021

France aerospace, defence & security industry registered an 18.8% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 11.53% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 8.95% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 1.4% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in France aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.75% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 51.71% in June 2021, an 18.57% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 15.58% share, an flat growth over the previous month.

3) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 13.71%, registering a 62.96% rise from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 9.03%, up 70.59% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in France IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 20.93% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of France aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

Thales posted 248 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 29.84% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 37 jobs and a 54.17% growth. Naval Group with 10 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 9 jobs, recorded a 23.08% drop and a 60.87% decline, respectively, while Safran recorded a 14.29% an increase with 8 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.47%, up by 9.31% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 25.55% share, a growth of 121.62% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.98% share, down 20% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.