Europe’s auto industry IT hiring activity rises 14.5% in July 2021

Europe witnessed a 14.5% rise in IT hiring activity in the auto industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 1% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for an 11.57% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 1.78% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 68.29% in July 2021, a 29.76% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 12.76% in July 2021, marking a 39.32% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 8.22% in July 2021, a 5% growth from June 2021.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 4.31% in July 2021, a 37.5% rise over the previous month.

Top five auto companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 48.19% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s auto industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Robert Bosch posted 566 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered an increase of 60.8% over the previous month, followed by Daimler with 86 jobs and a 22.86% growth. Continental with 66 IT jobs and Bayerische Motoren Werke with 52 jobs, recorded a 12% decline and a 420% increase, respectively, while AB Volvo recorded an 8.51% increase with 51 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s auto industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s auto industry IT hiring activity with a 42.21% share in July 2021, a 55.78% rise over June 2021. Hungary featured next with a 9.08% share, up 136.73% over the previous month. The UK recorded a 7.13% share, a growth of 13.75% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 73.14%, up by 26.39% from June 2021. Entry Level positions with a 13.55% share, a growth of 26.28% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 13.08% share, up 33.6% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.23%, recording a month-on-month decline of 25%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.