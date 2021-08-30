Europe’s apparel industry IT hiring activity declines 0.1% in July 2021

Europe witnessed a 0.1% decline in IT hiring activity in the apparel industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 15.43% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 5.94% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering decrease of 1.29% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 65.82% in July 2021, a 1.61% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 13.72% in July 2021, marking a 12.5% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 9.59% in July 2021, a 1.34% growth from June 2021.

Computer and Information Analysts registered a share of 4.7% in July 2021, a 10.45% rise over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 10.95% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s apparel industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Robert Bosch posted 566 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered an increase of 60.8% over the previous month, followed by J Sainsbury with 270 jobs and a 15.36% drop. Amazon with 147 IT jobs and Danaher with 81 jobs, recorded an 18.78% decline and an 8% increase, respectively, while Zalando recorded a 29.89% decline with 61 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s apparel industry

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s apparel industry IT hiring activity with a 30.11% share in July 2021, a 19.4% rise over June 2021. The UK featured next with a 25.6% share, down 19.4% over the previous month. Hungary recorded a 6.93% share, a growth of 172.5% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.49%, down by 3.23% from June 2021. Entry Level positions with a 16.58% share, a growth of 13.48% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 14.74% share, down 4.13% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.19%, recording a month-on-month decline of 40%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.