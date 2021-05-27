Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 7.8% in April 2021

Europe witnessed a 7.8% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

April 2021 has seen an increase of 7.65% in the overall hiring activity when compared with March 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.46% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in April 2021, registering an increase of 0.39% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in April 2021

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 59.3% in April 2021, a 10.21% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.23% in April 2021, marking a 17.89% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 11.69% in April 2021, a 7.78% drop from March 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 8.59% in April 2021, a 7.02% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in April 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 12.07% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2021 over previous month.

Thales posted 281 IT jobs in April 2021 and registered a decline of 4.75% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 75 jobs and a 134.38% growth. Airbus with 68 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 52 jobs, recorded a 4.62% growth and a 36.84% increase, respectively, while The Boeing recorded a 29.41% an increase with 44 job postings during April 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 35.21% share in April 2021, a 26.9% rise over March 2021. the UK featured next with a 27.04% share, up 5.49% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 14.93% share, a drop of 16.54% compared with March 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.58%, up by 3.78% from March 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.31% share, a decline of 20.73% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.83% share, down 1.18% over March 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.28%, recording a month-on-month growth of 100%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.