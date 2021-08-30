Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 21.1% in July 2021

Europe witnessed a 21.1% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 19.74% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 14.53% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 0.51% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 62.15% in July 2021, a 97.7% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 17.8% in July 2021, marking a 101.02% month-on-month increase. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 9.3% in July 2021, a 45.07% growth from June 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 6.32% in July 2021, a 62.79% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 98.87% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Thales posted 570 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered an increase of 307.14% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 151 jobs and a 3.42% growth. Raytheon Technologies with 71 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 49 jobs, recorded a 22.41% growth and a 31.94% drop, respectively, while Rohde & SchwarzKG recorded a 44% increase with 36 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 26.29% share in July 2021, an 118.8% rise over June 2021. the UK featured next with a 23.67% share, up 13.91% over the previous month. Germany recorded an 18.61% share, a growth of 66.13% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 68.38%, up by 67.85% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 23.76% share, a growth of 52.02% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.68% share, up 51.79% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.18%, recording a month-on-month growth of 100%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.