Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 11.3% in June 2021

Europe witnessed an 11.3% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an increase of 8.28% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.81% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 0.54% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 50.18% in June 2021, a 10% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 14.97% in June 2021, marking a 15.23% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Analysts with a share of 11.11% in June 2021, a 93.88% growth from May 2021.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 10.53% in June 2021, a 3.45% rise over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 16.88% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over previous month.

Thales posted 331 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 17.38% over the previous month, followed by Airbus with 140 jobs and a 17.65% growth. Leidos Holdings with 72 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 57 jobs, recorded a 27.27% decline and a 39.02% increase, respectively, while Saab recorded a 340% an increase with 44 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

France commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 37.54% share in June 2021, a 21.59% rise over May 2021. the UK featured next with a 26.55% share, up 26.11% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 13.22% share, a drop of 1.74% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 65.38%, up by 6.27% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.02% share, a growth of 63.83% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.49% share, down 23.81% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.12%, recording a month-on-month decline of 83.33%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.