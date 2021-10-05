Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity drops 15.3% in August 2021

Europe witnessed a 15.3% drop in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics dashboard.

August 2021 has seen a decrease of 19.61% in the overall hiring activity when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 16.79% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in August 2021, registering an increase of 1.38% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in August 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Europe with a share of 60.93% in August 2021, a 47.45% drop over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 12.27% in August 2021, marking a 58.17% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Computer and Information Research Scientists with a share of 11% in August 2021, a 25% drop from July 2021.

Miscellaneous Computer Occupations registered a share of 9.45% in August 2021, a 23.86% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Europe’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average decline of 44.64% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry during August 2021 over previous month.

Thales posted 193 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a decline of 69.8% over the previous month, followed by The Boeing with 170 jobs and a 78.95% growth. Airbus with 81 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 78 jobs, recorded a 48.08% drop and a 4% rise, respectively, while James Fisher and Sons recorded an 8.7% increase with 25 job postings during August 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Europe’s aerospace, defence & security industry

The UK commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 32.86% share in August 2021, a 26.73% decrease over July 2021. France featured next with a 21.3% share, down 56.73% over the previous month. Germany recorded a 14.1% share, a drop of 57.08% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 62.34%, down by 48.9% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 20.73% share, registered a decline of 50.34% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 16.93% share, down 1.64% over July 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.