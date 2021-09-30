Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity drops 6.9% in August 2021

Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 6.9% drop in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring a decreased by 4.15% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 20.56% share in August 2021, recording an increase of 0.13% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.33% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry in August 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55% in August 2021, registering a 31.96% decline over the previous month.

2) Computer and Information Analysts claimed a 19.17% share, a flat growth over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 10%, registering a 33.33% rise from July 2021.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 7.5%, down 62.5% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 20% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada’s aerospace, defence & security industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

Raytheon Technologies posted 39 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 457.14% over the previous month, followed by CAE with 25 jobs and a 13.79% drop. Thales with 20 IT jobs and The Boeing with 13 jobs, recorded a 72.97% decline and a 13.33% decrease, respectively, while Teledyne Technologies recorded an increase of 10% with 11 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.67%, down by 26.09% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 30.83% share, registered a decline of 22.92% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.5% share, down 40% over July 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.