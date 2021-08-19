Canada apparel industry IT recruitment activity declines 9.3% in July 2021

Canada apparel industry registered a 9.3% decline in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 3.58% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 7.32% share in July 2021, recording decrease of 0.94% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.18% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada apparel industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 70.42% in July 2021, a 38.27% drop over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 11.97% share, decline of 5.56% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.75%, registering an 8.33% decline from June 2021.

4) Database and Network Administrators and Architects captured a share of 4.23%, down 45.45% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Canada IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 24.85% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada apparel industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Amazon posted 69 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a drop of 31.68% over the previous month, followed by Danaher with 21 jobs and a 200% growth. Canadian Tire with 18 IT jobs and Loblaw Companies with 10 jobs, recorded a 25% drop and a 60% decline, respectively, while Lululemon Athletica recorded a 25% decline with 6 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 59.15%, down by 31.15% from June 2021. Entry Level positions with a 21.83% share, a decline of 51.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with 19.01% share, up 3.85% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.