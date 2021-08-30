Canada aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 25.1% in July 2021

Canada aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 25.1% rise in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 19.66% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 19.8% share in July 2021, recording an increase of 1.03% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 98.69% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada aerospace, defence & security industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 58.82% in July 2021, a 32.35% growth over the previous month.

2) Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a 16.34% share, an increase of 733.33% over the previous month.

3) Computer and Information Analysts held a share of 10.46%, registering a 220% rise from June 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 7.19%, down 57.69% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 58.14% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada aerospace, defence & security industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Thales posted 72 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a rise of 278.95% over the previous month, followed by CAE with 25 jobs and a 13.79% drop. Teledyne Technologies with 16 IT jobs and L3Harris Technologies with 14 jobs, recorded a 100% growth and a 22.22% decline, respectively, while The Boeing recorded a 25% decline with 9 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 56.21%, up by 13.16% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 27.45% share, a growth of 20% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 15.03% share, up 360% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 1.31%, recording a month-on-month increase of 100%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.