Canada aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 21.3% in June 2021

Canada aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 21.3% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 23.4% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed an 18.16% share in June 2021, recording decrease of 1.27% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Canada aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.17% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 60.38% in June 2021, a 60% growth over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed a 21.7% share, an increase of 21.05% over the previous month.

3) Computer Support Specialists held a share of 7.55%, registering a 27.27% decline from May 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 4.72%, flat growth over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Canada IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 42.37% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Canada aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

CAE posted 27 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 92.86% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 18 jobs and a 5.88% growth. L3Harris Technologies with 17 IT jobs and The Boeing with 12 jobs, recorded an 183.33% growth and a flat growth, respectively, while Bombardier recorded a flat growth with 10 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 66.04%, up by 22.81% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 29.25% share, a growth of 82.35% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 3.77% share, down 60% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.94%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.