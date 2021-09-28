Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 5.6% in August 2021

Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 5.6% rise in IT hiring activity in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The industry’s overall hiring increased by 8.57% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 27.82% share in August 2021, recording a decrease of 2.19% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.72% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry in August 2021.

1) Computer and Information Research Scientists recorded a share of 32.24% in August 2021, registering a flat growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 31.15% share, a decrease of 20.83% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 21.31%, registering a 14.71% rise from July 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 8.74%, down 44.83% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Australia’s IT recruitment activity in August 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 5.59% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia’s aerospace, defence & security industry during August 2021 over July 2021.

The Boeing posted 82 IT jobs in August 2021 and registered a rise of 46.43% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 36 jobs and a 12.2% drop. Thales with 26 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 16 jobs, recorded a 45.83% decline and a 27.27% decrease, respectively, while Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems recorded a decline of 25% with 9 job postings during August 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 52.46%, down by 14.29% from July 2021. Entry Level positions with a 25.68% share, registered an increase of 56.67% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Mid Level job ads with a 21.86% share, down 37.5% over July 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.