Australia apparel industry IT recruitment activity declines 6.0% in July 2021

Australia apparel industry registered a 6.0% decline in IT hiring activity in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 4.25% in July 2021 compared with June 2021.

Out of the apparel industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 5.73% share in July 2021, recording decrease of 0.07% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia apparel industry’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 96.88% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia apparel industry in July 2021.

1) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers recorded a share of 55.21% in July 2021, a 15.87% drop over the previous month.

2) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations claimed an 18.75% share, decline of 28% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 9.38%, registering an 18.18% decline from June 2021.

4) Computer Support Specialists captured a share of 7.29%, up 250% over the previous month.

Top five apparel companies in Australia IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 21.78% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia apparel industry during July 2021 over June 2021.

Coles Group posted 23 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a drop of 20.69% over the previous month, followed by Woolworths Group with 18 jobs and a 10% drop. Wesfarmers with 16 IT jobs and Zip with 13 jobs, recorded a 433.33% growth and a 45.83% decline, respectively, while Amazon recorded a 64% decline with 9 job postings during July 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 76.04%, down by 6.41% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 16.67% share, a decline of 33.33% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 7.29% share, down 30% over June 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.