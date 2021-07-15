Australia aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 4.9% in June 2021

Australia aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 4.9% rise in IT hiring activity in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring an increased by 4.35% in June 2021 compared with May 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 28.9% share in June 2021, recording an increase of 1.85% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 97.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021.

1) Computer and Information Research Scientists recorded a share of 32.86% in June 2021, an 84% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 31.43% share, decline of 2.22% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 18.57%, registering a 23.81% rise from May 2021.

4) Miscellaneous Computer Occupations captured a share of 9.29%, up 30% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Australia IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average growth of 11.32% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over May 2021.

The Boeing posted 57 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a rise of 26.67% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 19 jobs and an 111.11% growth. Leidos Holdings with 16 IT jobs and Raytheon Technologies with 14 jobs, recorded a 48.39% drop and a flat growth, respectively, while Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems recorded a 71.43% an increase with 12 job postings during June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 53.57%, down by 5.06% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 40.71% share, a growth of 83.87% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 5.71% share, down 46.67% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.