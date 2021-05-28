Australia aerospace, defence & security industry IT recruitment activity rises 2.2% in April 2021

Australia aerospace, defence & security industry registered a 2.2% rise in IT hiring activity in April 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

The industry’s overall hiring decreased by 0.49% in April 2021 compared with March 2021.

Out of the aerospace, defence & security industry’s total hiring activity, IT jobs claimed a 26.51% share in April 2021, recording decrease of 0.02% over the last three-month average share.

Top five job classifications in Australia aerospace, defence & security industry’s IT recruitment activity in April 2021



Out of the total job titles, the top five roles commanded a 102.86% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia aerospace, defence & security industry in April 2021.

1) Computer and Information Research Scientists recorded a share of 47.62% in April 2021, a 19.05% growth over the previous month.

2) Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers claimed a 33.33% share, decline of 42.62% over the previous month.

3) Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 11.43%, registering a 55.56% decline from March 2021.

4) Computer and Information Analysts captured a share of 5.71%, down 53.85% over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Australia IT recruitment activity in April 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, have accounted for a combined average decline of 29.77% share in the overall IT recruitment activity of Australia aerospace, defence & security industry during April 2021 over March 2021.

The Boeing posted 33 IT jobs in April 2021 and registered a drop of 23.26% over the previous month, followed by Leidos Holdings with 17 jobs and a 29.17% drop. Raytheon Technologies with 15 IT jobs and Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems with 15 jobs, recorded a flat growth and a 40% decline, respectively, while Thales recorded a 50% decline with 12 job postings during April 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in April 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 58.1%, down by 7.58% from March 2021. Mid Level positions with a 24.76% share, a decline of 57.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 17.14% share, down 21.74% over March 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.