Asia-Pacific’s auto industry IT hiring activity rises 13.9% in July 2021

Asia-Pacific witnessed a 13.9% rise in IT hiring activity in the auto industry in July 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

July 2021 has seen an increase of 9.56% in the overall hiring activity when compared with June 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 13.43% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in July 2021, registering an increase of 0.45% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in July 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 76.13% in July 2021, a 14.77% growth over the previous month. Database and Network Administrators and Architects came in next, claiming a share of 11.56% in July 2021, marking a 15.6% month-on-month decline. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 7.66% in July 2021, a 7.02% growth from June 2021.

Computer and Information Research Scientists registered a share of 1.76% in July 2021, a flat growth over the previous month.

Top five auto companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in July 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 39.77% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s auto industry during July 2021 over previous month.

Robert Bosch posted 159 IT jobs in July 2021 and registered a decline of 4.79% over the previous month, followed by Cerence with 145 jobs and a flat growth. Visteon with 67 IT jobs and Daimler with 55 jobs, recorded a 71.79% growth and a 45.54% drop, respectively, while ZF Friedrichshafen recorded a 48.57% an increase with 52 job postings during July 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s auto industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s auto industry IT hiring activity with a 48.74% share in July 2021, a 28.48% rise over June 2021. China featured next with a 37.06% share, down 6.05% over the previous month. Australia recorded a 5.78% share, a growth of 76.92% compared with June 2021.

Junior Level job postings dominate in July 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 55.9%, down by 6.12% from June 2021. Mid Level positions with a 37.31% share, a growth of 50% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 6.53% share, down 3.7% over June 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.25%, recording a month-on-month decline of 50%.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.