Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity rises 11.4% in June 2021

Asia-Pacific witnessed an 11.4% rise in IT hiring activity in the aerospace, defence & security industry in June 2021 compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics index.

June 2021 has seen an increase of 2.62% in the overall hiring activity when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs accounted for a 27.93% share in the industry’s total hiring activity in June 2021, registering an increase of 3.66% over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations leads by classification in June 2021



Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers Occupations emerged as the leading IT occupation in Asia-Pacific with a share of 60.08% in June 2021, a 35.62% growth over the previous month. Computer and Information Research Scientists came in next, claiming a share of 13.12% in June 2021, marking a 32.69% month-on-month an increase. In the third place was Miscellaneous Computer Occupations with a share of 9.32% in June 2021, a 63.33% growth from May 2021.

Database and Network Administrators and Architects registered a share of 8.94% in June 2021, a 9.62% decline over the previous month.

Top five aerospace, defence & security companies in Asia-Pacific’s IT recruitment activity in June 2021

The top five companies, in terms of number of jobs as tracked by GlobalData, accounted for a combined average growth of 31.38% in the overall IT recruitment activity of Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry during June 2021 over previous month.

The Boeing posted 250 IT jobs in June 2021 and registered a an increase of 13.64% over the previous month, followed by Thales with 87 jobs and a 93.33% growth. Raytheon Technologies with 78 IT jobs and Leidos Holdings with 20 jobs, recorded a 151.61% growth and a 51.22% drop, respectively, while L3Harris Technologies recorded a 225% an increase with 13 job postings during June 2021.

Country-wise composition of IT hiring in Asia-Pacific’s aerospace, defence & security industry

India commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 58.56% share in June 2021, a 57.95% rise over May 2021. Australia featured next with a 26.62% share, up 12% over the previous month. Singapore recorded a 4.94% share, a growth of 36.84% compared with May 2021.

Mid Level job postings dominate in June 2021

Mid Level jobs held a share of 53.99%, up by 111.94% from May 2021. Junior Level positions with a 41.44% share, a growth of 4.31% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 4.56% share, down 60.66% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.