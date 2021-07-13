Airbus’s IT hiring activity increases 24.9% in June 2021

Netherlands-based company Airbus’s IT hiring an increased 24.9% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 10.77% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 16.43% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 4.22% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Airbus IT hiring in June 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Airbus, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 46.53% in June 2021, and a 24.07% growth over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 23.61% in June 2021, and registered a 41.67% an increase. Computer and Information Research Scientists held a share of 15.28% in June 2021, a 15.79% rise from May 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Airbus

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 97.22% share, which marked a 17.65% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 2.08%, registering a 66.67% month-on-month decline. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 0.69% share and a 66.67% drop over May 2021.

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 43.75% share in June 2021, a 28.57% growth over May 2021. France featured next with a 25.69% share, up 54.17% over the previous month.Spain recorded a 19.44% share, decline of 12.5% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Airbus IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 77.08%, up by 11% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 20.83% share, a growth of 25% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 2.08% share, down 50% over May 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.