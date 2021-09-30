Airbus’s IT hiring activity declines 14.1% in August 2021

Netherlands-based company Airbus IT hiring declined 14.1% in August 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 16.27% in August 2021 when compared with July 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 17.34% share in the company’s total hiring activity in August 2021, and recorded a 0.67% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Airbus IT hiring in August 2021



Out of the total IT job titles posted by Airbus, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 42.35% in August 2021, and a 47.83% drop over July 2021, while Computer and Information Research Scientists claimed a share of 18.82% in August 2021, and registered a decline of 52.94%. Database and Network Administrators and Architects held a share of 18.82% in August 2021, a 52.94% drop from July 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Airbus

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global aerospace, defence & security IT hiring activity in August 2021 with a 95.29% share, which marked a 48.08% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 3.53%, registering a 70% month-on-month decline. Middle East & Africa was the third leading region with a 1.18% share and a flat growth over July 2021.

Germany commanded a leading presence in the region’s aerospace, defence & security industry IT hiring activity with a 41.18% share in August 2021, a 54.55% decline over July 2021. France featured next with a 27.06% share, down 25.81% over the previous month. The UK recorded an 18.82% share, a decline of 36% compared with July 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Airbus IT hiring activity in August 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 74.12%, down by 45.69% from July 2021. Mid Level positions with a 23.53% share, a decline of 52.38% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 2.35% share, down 71.43% over July 2021.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.