The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 29% drop in company filings mentions of space economy in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Northrop Grumman with 23% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 47 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, space economy was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of digitalization and internet of things, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, Northrop Grumman had the greatest increase in references for space economy in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 20 space economy-related sentences in the company's filings - 43 % of all sentences - and an increase of 400% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. General Electric’s mentions of space economy rose by 100% to 11 and BAE Systems’s by 100% to 8.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for space economy in Q3 2022 was 111.