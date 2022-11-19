The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 29% rise in company filings mentions of mobile in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Larsen & Toubro with 3% year-on-year increase, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 42 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, mobile was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of digital media and artificial intelligence, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, Larsen & Toubro had the greatest increase in references for mobile in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 35 mobile-related sentences in the company's filings - 83 % of all sentences - and an increase of 100% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Hindustan Aeronautics’s mentions of mobile rose by 100% to 12 and General Electric’s by 100% to 10.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for mobile in Q3 2022 was 109.