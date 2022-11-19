The global aerospace & defense industry experienced a 29% rise in company filings mentions of industrial automation in Q3 2022 compared with the previous quarter, with the highest share accounted for by Larsen & Toubro with 11% year-on-year decrease, according to GlobalData’s analysis of over 68 aerospace & defense company filings.

Notably, industrial automation was one of the most frequently referenced themes in Q3 2022, ranking highest in terms of mentions, ahead of cybersecurity and mobile, according to GlobalData.

Of the 50 leading companies in the aerospace & defense industry, Larsen & Toubro had the greatest increase in references for industrial automation in Q3 2022, compared with the previous quarter. GlobalData identified 66 industrial automation-related sentences in the company's filings - 97 % of all sentences - and an increase of 725% in Q3 2022 compared with Q2 2022. Hindustan Aeronautics’s mentions of industrial automation rose by 100% to 20 and General Electric’s by 650% to 15.

GlobalData’s Company Filings Analytics also applies sentiment weight to reference sentences, based on whether the sentences are positive, negative, or neutral. Starting at 100 in 2020, an index over 100 is more positive. The overall index for industrial automation in Q3 2022 was 88.