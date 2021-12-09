Magazine: Future soldier systems

The latest issue of Global Defence Technology magazine is out now. Read it for free online on all devices.

Future soldier systems aim to offer infantry troops an integrated set of worn and carried technology, backed up by a logistics supply framework, so they can better carry out dismounted missions in the near term.

In this issue, we look into Russia’s Ratnik soldier system. More than a future soldier system, it represents how an overhaul of the Russian armed forces manifested itself in the modernisation of dismounted troop equipment.

Land 125 Phase 4 is a programme to deliver an integrated soldier system to Australian Defence Force troops, integrating technology sourced from local suppliers. We talk to two of the four shortlisted teams about their bids.

Soldier-carried weapons and handheld battlefield situational awareness technology are at the heart of soldier systems. We take a look at the soldier systems reshaping dismounted combat.



Elsewhere, we look at Saab’s deployable medical units, which are built on a flexible module concept for different requirements in forward operating bases and beyond.

In November, QinetiQ carried out a training demonstration for the UK Royal Navy, launching its Banshee Jet80+ aerial target from the deck of aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales for the first time.

With sustainability top of defence’s agenda, we examine the challenges and benefits of land vehicle electrification.

And as this is our last issue of 2021, we look back on the predictions for the defence industry we made at the beginning of the year to see how we scored and ask industry experts to predict themes for the year ahead.

Read the latest issue of Global Defence Technology for all this and more insights, analysis, data and interviews from the medical device industry.

You can also subscribe here to receive email notifications when a new issue is available

As always, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and let us know your thoughts on this issue.