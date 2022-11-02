View all newsletters
November 2, 2022

Rankings: Social

This category includes companies and institutions that have undertaken projects that have had a tangible positive impact on the communities where they operate

Excellence Rankings 2022

The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

What is Social?

The Social category includes companies and institutions that have undertaken projects that have had a tangible positive impact on the communities where they operate. This can include anything from charity initiatives; sponsorship; community outreach; local business support and education initiatives.

Is your company ranked?

If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:

Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com

Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross

Ranking Categories

