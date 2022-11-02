Rankings: Safety

Excellence Rankings 2022
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Safety?
The Safety category includes companies and institutions that have demonstrated best practice in health and safety including compliance to standards and any initiatives taken to improve workplace safety through the introduction of new guidelines, policies or equipment.
It also includes projects and initiatives by companies to improve health and safety in other public environments other than their own workspaces.
Is your company ranked?
If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:
Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com
Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross
Ranking Categories
