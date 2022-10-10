Rankings: Research and Development

Excellence Rankings 2022
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Research and Development (R&D)?
This category includes organisations that have demonstrated a commitment to the research and development of new products and/or new processes. This can include discovering or creating a unique material, transferring a research or technology development to practice, improving the performance of an existing product or creating a new simulation or design tools.
The category also includes companies that have made significant investments into their R&D processes.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development of new aircraft models.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development into new communication and radar technologies.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development into new engine technologies.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development into IT and technology concepts in air defence including software and the use of AI.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development into equipment and processes related to individual personnel.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development into satellites and other forms of space based technology.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development into drones and unmanned vehicles. This includes the development, manufacture and supply of drones, UAVs and UAS suites.
The category highlights companies that have invested in and advanced research and development into weapon systems.