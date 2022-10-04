View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Awards & Rankings
  2. Rankings

Rankings: Product Launches

The Product Launches category recognises companies that have launched notable new products or services into the market

Excellence Rankings 2022

The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

What are Product Launches?

The Product Launches category recognises companies that have launched notable new products or services into the market. This can include physical products, software as well as the launch of services and concepts.

We will be specifically looking at novelty, including companies launching products into new areas or innovation in the product’s design, manufacture or marketing.

Free White Paper

Airforce Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings – Media Pack

By Excellence Awards
Enter your details to receive the free paper:

Is your company ranked?

If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:

Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com

Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross

Ranking Categories

The category highlights organisations that have launched new products or services during the research period including vehicles, equipment and support systems.

Related Companies
Barrett Communications

HF & VHF Tactical Communications

Visit Profile
AJT Engineering

Air Traffic Control Towers and Equipment for the Airforce Sector

Visit Profile
Tactical Headsets Sweden AB

Patented Headsets For Any Noise Or Environment

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology