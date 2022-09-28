View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
Excellence Rankings 2022
  1. Awards & Rankings
  2. Rankings
September 28, 2022

Rankings: Investments

The Investments category looks at any significant financial investments into a company or its assets, specifically those investments that facilitate expansion of a company’s operations

Excellence Awards 2022

The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

What is Investments?

The Investments category looks at any significant financial investments into a company or its assets, specifically those investments that facilitate expansion of a company’s operations. This can be an investment by the company itself into its operations or by an outside investor be that another company, financial institution, private equity or venture capital firm.

Is your company ranked?

If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:

Free White Paper

Airforce Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings – Media Pack

By Excellence Awards
Enter your details to receive the free paper:

Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com

Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross

Ranking Categories

This category features companies and institutions that have invested in aircraft manufacturing and development.

This category features companies and institutions that have invested in facilities ranging from manufacturing to logistics infrastructure to air base expansion.

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology