Rankings: Innovation

Excellence Rankings 2022
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Innovation?
Innovation is the category with one of the widest scopes within the Excellence Rankings as it looks at novel new approaches in every area, from the fruits of research and development to novel new business practices. What all the ranked entities have in common is the demonstration of new concepts not just within their own business but in the sector as a whole.
The category includes any projects that demonstrate an innovative approach to the market. The category crosses over with many of our other categories and can include new products, novel product features, new business practices, new marketing and sales strategies and more.
Themes
Within the Innovation category two clear themes emerge. On the hand there is the evolution of existing technologies with new aircraft concepts, components and the use of new materials. On the other side we see the increasingly introduction of disruptive concepts such as AI, unmanned systems, 3D printing and virtual environments.
While the sector is not always seen as being at the forefront of environmental initiatives there has been a notable uptick in the introduction and testing of new concepts such as alternative fuels and decarbonisation efforts. These are also being developed with one eye on energy security.
The increased use of AI and the evolution of unmanned aircraft systems and drones also points to a desire within the industry to utilise technology to reduce risk to combat personnel and provide them with more tools and information to back up decision making.
Ranking Categories
This category includes institutions that have developed and introduced novel new aircraft designs and concepts.
This category features institutions that have developed novel concepts across the communications and intelligence sphere.
This category highlights institutions that have developed new materials for use in aircraft and equipment manufacture and those that have demonstrated innovation in the design of components.
This category features institutions that have developed new alternative and synthetic fuels and those that have developed new aircraft engine designs.
This category includes institutions that have developed new IT, digital and technology concepts including systems, AI and VR among others.
This category features institutions that have innovated in the fields of satellites and relayed space technology.
This category highlights institutions at the cutting edge of the development of unmanned aircraft and drones.
This category features companies and institutions that have developed innovative weapon concepts.