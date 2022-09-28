Rankings: Financing

Excellence Rankings 2022
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
Is your company ranked?
If you want to learn more about the Rankings and the range of marketing materials and options available to promote your achievement then please get in touch with us or download the Media Pack:
Contact: Tina Ross – tina.ross@globaldata.com
Airforce Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings – Media PackBy Excellence Awards
Or book a meeting direct – https://calendly.com/tina-ross
What is Financing?
Financing recognises companies and institutions that have raised significant capital during the research period whether it be through corporate finance, the capital markets or fund raising.
This includes any significant raising of finance by a company within the sector, this can include corporate lending, funding rounds and equity and debt capital markets issues including share offers and bond issues. We will be specifically looking at high value deals; novel structures; and companies using (for them) new forms of financing such as high-yield bonds.
Ranking Categories
This category highlights companies that have secured funding from external sources during the research period for new projects including expansion and research and development.