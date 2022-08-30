Rankings: Environmental

The Environmental category highlights companies that are undertaking projects that reduce their impact on the natural environment
What is Environmental?
The Environmental category aims to highlight companies that are undertaking projects that reduce their impact on the natural environment or contribute to its general health. With the effects of climate change becoming ever more obvious, corporations have a responsibility to update and change their practices to prevent further damage being caused.
This category includes any projects that have led or will lead to a significant reduction in a company’s environmental impact and carbon footprint. This can include changes to materials and manufacturing, supply chain reviews; reduction in energy use or switches to renewables; recycling initiatives; and carbon offsetting. The category also includes projects that contribute to the environment such as tree planting schemes and river cleaning.
Themes
There is a clear theme in the Environmental rankings with various private and public bodies looking to develop alternatives to traditional jet fuel. The projects themselves fall into several categories from the development of the fuels themselves to the setting up of programs of research, through to the development of new planes and engines capable of running efficiently on jet fuel alternatives.
Several air forces around the world have committed to net zero in regards to their carbon emissions and new fuel types and programs for their development and production are a vital part of this transition, given the emissions generated by existing fuels. However it should also be remembered that while the environmental benefits are clear, alternative fuels have several other advantages, most notably the potential to be significantly cheaper, particularly where the new synthetic alternatives are made from abundant elements (carbon dioxide itself in some examples).
There is also a security advantage to be gained with synthetic fuels, by weaning themselves off oil and producing their own sources air forces can reduce their dependence on global supply chains and oil producing countries.
Ranking Categories
This category features companies that have been involved in programs aimed at reducing their impact on the natural environment.