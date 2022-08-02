View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
Excellence Rankings 2022
  1. Awards & Rankings
  2. Rankings
August 2, 2022

Rankings: Business Expansion

The 2022 Excellence Rankings for Business Expansion

The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.

Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.

What is Business Expansion?

Business Expansion is one of our largest categories and looks at the core functions of business operations within the sector.

This consists of any projects that have expanded the company’s footprint in the sector, including: contract wins; launching in new territories; launching new product lines; the acquisition and expansion of facilities and real estate; acquisition of new machinery or other assets; improved logistics; partnerships; and significant staff increases.

Free White Paper

Airforce Technology Excellence Awards & Rankings – Media Pack

By GlobalData
Enter your details to receive the free paper:

Ranking Categories

Aircraft Manufacture

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AeroVironmentDassault SystèmesNorthrop Grumman
AirbusHindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)Omnipol
BAE SystemsLearjetSaab
Bell TextronLeonardoSikorsky
BoeingLockheed MartinTextron Aviation
Collins AerospaceMAG Aerospace

In this category we look at companies that have been active in the manufacture and sale of aircraft, whether that be securing new clients, expanding existing contracts or delivering aircraft to customers.

C4ISR

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AirbusCPI AerostructuresHensoldtLeonardoSaab
BAE SystemsCubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS)IndraMiraSmiths Interconnect
Bharat Electronics LimitedElbit SystemsIsrael Aerospace Industries (IAI)NanometricsSpace Micro
BIRD AerosystemsFrequentisL3Harris TechnologiesNorthrop GrummanThales
Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)LeidosRohde & Schwarz

Within Business Expansion this category includes those companies who have secured new business from across the communications and intelligence spectrum, including the supply of systems, the upgrade of existing ones, and the securing of contracts to develop future concepts. In addition this category also includes contract wins related to electronic warfare suites.

Engineering

COMMENDED COMPANIES
772nd Enterprise Sourcing SquadronJacobs Engineering GroupQinetiQ
Abaco SystemsKBRRaytheon Technologies
Air WorksManTechTurbineAero
BoeingNorthrop GrummanTyonek Native Corporation
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)PZL MielecVSE
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

This category highlights companies that have expanded their client base through securing contracts related to the upkeep of air fleets and facilities. This can include providing upgrades to existing aircraft and also general maintenance contracts.

Engines and Fuel

COMMENDED COMPANIES
General ElectricPratt & Whitney
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)Rolls-Royce
Honeywell Aerospace

In this category we look specifically at companies that provide the hardware that is the beating heart of all aircraft, the engine. These companies have won contracts to develop and provide engines or engine parts for new or existing air fleets.

Hardware

COMMENDED COMPANIES
Air Industries GroupCollins AerospaceRossell Techsys
AMCE – Aerospace & Mechanical Consulting EngineersCPI AerostructuresSaab
BAE SytemsDefence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)
Bharat Electronics LimitedGKN AerospaceTeledyne CML Composites
Cobham Mission SystemsNorthrop GrummanTriumph Group

Hardware is a broad category that encompasses all companies that have won contracts to manufacture and supply parts, components and equipment for aircraft and support systems. This can include anything from landing gear systems, wing parts through to harnesses and armour.

Infrastructure, Logistics & Support

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AirbusParsons Corporation
Collins AerospaceSaab
Lockheed MartinTiwi Partners

This category includes companies that have won contracts to build or expand air base facilities and infrastructure. It also includes companies that have significantly increased their support staff numbers.

IT

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AirbusMemComputingRaft
Ares SecurityNovettaReadSpeaker
BoxOctoTelos
CitizantOrolia Defense & SecurityTomorrow.io
Emergent360Palantir TechnologiesZeroEyes
Maxar TechnologiesPersistent Systems

The IT category includes companies that have won contracts to provide, upgrade or maintain technology systems and solutions for both aircraft and bases. This can include anything from aircraft and weapons systems, navigation and weather software through to cloud storage and cyber-security offerings.

Research and Development

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AeralisIntelligent ArtifactsLockheed MartinSilent Arrow
Alion Science and TechnologyIntermap TechnologiesMBDASmiths Interconnect
Aliro QuantumJetopteraMetawaveStratolaunch Systems
BAE SystemsKBRNorth American Wave Engine CorporationTangram Flex
Electra AeroKratos Defense & Security SolutionsNorthrop GrummanTyto Athene
General AtomicsLeonardoScience Applications International Corp (SAIC)Visimo
HTX LabsLinQuestSierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)Xplore Group

In this category we recognise those companies that have committed to research through investments and the securing of contracts to develop specific new technologies and solve industry problems.

Satellites and Space Technology

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AirbusLockheed MartinRaytheon Technologies
BluestaqMemComputingThales
In-Space MissionsNorthrop GrummanYork Space Systems
L3Harris TechnologiesOneWeb

In this category we look at companies that have secured contracts relating to the manufacture and supply of satellites, communications systems and space hardware.

Support Contract: Aircraft

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AirbusKongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS)Rheinmetall
BoeingL3Harris TechnologiesS&K Aerospace
Collins AerospaceLockheed MartinSaab
Dassault SystèmesOptomecUdelv
Gulfstream AerospacePatriaVertex Aerospace
KamanPratt & Whitney

This category highlights companies that have won or extended contracts related to the maintenance of air fleets. This includes general maintenance contracts, fleet support and the provision of repairs.

Support Contract: Infrastructure and Logistics

COMMENDED COMPANIES
Alion Science and TechnologyCollins AerospaceParsons CorporationThai Aviation Industries
AmentumDCSRaytheon TechnologiesThales
ASRC FederalKBRScience Applications International Corp (SAIC)Triumph Group
Astra SpaceLeidosSercoVectrus
BAE SystemsLinQuestSES Government Solutions (SES GS)Vertex Aerospace
CACI InternationalNorthrop GrummanSRC

This category highlights companies that have won or extended contracts related to the maintenance and support of ground services and facilities. This includes everything from the provision of support centres and maintenance facilities through to the support services themselves.

Technology

COMMENDED COMPANIES
BAE SystemsKopinScientific Research Corporation (SRC)
Curtiss-WrightMercury SystemsThomas Global
Elbit SystemsNuvotronicsTyto Athene
GeotabRed 6

This category looks at companies that have won or extended contracts for the provision of electronic systems and parts for air fleets and bases. This includes everything from microelectronics and chips through to displays and recording systems.

Training

COMMENDED COMPANIES
Affinity Flying Training ServicesCubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS)Rheinmetall
Babcock InternationalElbit SystemsSaab
BAE SystemsHindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)SimX
BoeingInzpireSpecular Theory
CAELeonardoThales
Collins AerospaceLockheed MartinTop Aces

This category looks at companies involved in the provision of training programmes and facilities for air force staff. This includes everything from contract wins related to training simulators, to the provision of training aircraft through to the supply of staff training programmes and the maintenance and running of training facilities.

Unmanned Systems

COMMENDED COMPANIES
AirbusElbit SystemsLockheed Martin
Avio AeroIsrael Aerospace Industries (IAI)Silent Arrow
BlueBird Aero SystemsKratos Defense & Security SolutionsXTEND

This category highlights companies that have won contracts relating to the ever increasing area of drone and unmanned vehicles. This includes the development, manufacture and supply of drones, UAVs and UAS suites.

Weaponry

COMMENDED COMPANIES
Bharat Dynamics LimitedLockheed Martin
HDT GlobalMBDA
Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS)

This category looks at companies that have developed and supplied aircraft, ground and air vehicle weapon systems.

Topics in this article:
NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Airforce Technology