Rankings: Business Expansion

The 2022 Excellence Rankings for Business Expansion
The Excellence Rankings celebrate the greatest achievements and innovations in the industry. The programme provides a platform to recognise the people and companies that are driving change.
Our programme is designed to highlight excellence within the sector by looking at a range of corporate activities including deals, business projects and company initiatives, both internal and in the community.
What is Business Expansion?
Business Expansion is one of our largest categories and looks at the core functions of business operations within the sector.
This consists of any projects that have expanded the company’s footprint in the sector, including: contract wins; launching in new territories; launching new product lines; the acquisition and expansion of facilities and real estate; acquisition of new machinery or other assets; improved logistics; partnerships; and significant staff increases.
Ranking Categories
Aircraft Manufacture
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|AeroVironment
|Dassault Systèmes
|Northrop Grumman
|Airbus
|Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
|Omnipol
|BAE Systems
|Learjet
|Saab
|Bell Textron
|Leonardo
|Sikorsky
|Boeing
|Lockheed Martin
|Textron Aviation
|Collins Aerospace
|MAG Aerospace
In this category we look at companies that have been active in the manufacture and sale of aircraft, whether that be securing new clients, expanding existing contracts or delivering aircraft to customers.
C4ISR
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Airbus
|CPI Aerostructures
|Hensoldt
|Leonardo
|Saab
|BAE Systems
|Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS)
|Indra
|Mira
|Smiths Interconnect
|Bharat Electronics Limited
|Elbit Systems
|Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
|Nanometrics
|Space Micro
|BIRD Aerosystems
|Frequentis
|L3Harris Technologies
|Northrop Grumman
|Thales
|Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES)
|General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)
|Leidos
|Rohde & Schwarz
Within Business Expansion this category includes those companies who have secured new business from across the communications and intelligence spectrum, including the supply of systems, the upgrade of existing ones, and the securing of contracts to develop future concepts. In addition this category also includes contract wins related to electronic warfare suites.
Engineering
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron
|Jacobs Engineering Group
|QinetiQ
|Abaco Systems
|KBR
|Raytheon Technologies
|Air Works
|ManTech
|TurbineAero
|Boeing
|Northrop Grumman
|Tyonek Native Corporation
|General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI)
|PZL Mielec
|VSE
|Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
This category highlights companies that have expanded their client base through securing contracts related to the upkeep of air fleets and facilities. This can include providing upgrades to existing aircraft and also general maintenance contracts.
Engines and Fuel
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|General Electric
|Pratt & Whitney
|Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
|Rolls-Royce
|Honeywell Aerospace
In this category we look specifically at companies that provide the hardware that is the beating heart of all aircraft, the engine. These companies have won contracts to develop and provide engines or engine parts for new or existing air fleets.
Hardware
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Air Industries Group
|Collins Aerospace
|Rossell Techsys
|AMCE – Aerospace & Mechanical Consulting Engineers
|CPI Aerostructures
|Saab
|BAE Sytems
|Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO)
|Southwest Research Institute (SwRI)
|Bharat Electronics Limited
|GKN Aerospace
|Teledyne CML Composites
|Cobham Mission Systems
|Northrop Grumman
|Triumph Group
Hardware is a broad category that encompasses all companies that have won contracts to manufacture and supply parts, components and equipment for aircraft and support systems. This can include anything from landing gear systems, wing parts through to harnesses and armour.
Infrastructure, Logistics & Support
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Airbus
|Parsons Corporation
|Collins Aerospace
|Saab
|Lockheed Martin
|Tiwi Partners
This category includes companies that have won contracts to build or expand air base facilities and infrastructure. It also includes companies that have significantly increased their support staff numbers.
IT
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Airbus
|MemComputing
|Raft
|Ares Security
|Novetta
|ReadSpeaker
|Box
|Octo
|Telos
|Citizant
|Orolia Defense & Security
|Tomorrow.io
|Emergent360
|Palantir Technologies
|ZeroEyes
|Maxar Technologies
|Persistent Systems
The IT category includes companies that have won contracts to provide, upgrade or maintain technology systems and solutions for both aircraft and bases. This can include anything from aircraft and weapons systems, navigation and weather software through to cloud storage and cyber-security offerings.
Research and Development
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Aeralis
|Intelligent Artifacts
|Lockheed Martin
|Silent Arrow
|Alion Science and Technology
|Intermap Technologies
|MBDA
|Smiths Interconnect
|Aliro Quantum
|Jetoptera
|Metawave
|Stratolaunch Systems
|BAE Systems
|KBR
|North American Wave Engine Corporation
|Tangram Flex
|Electra Aero
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|Northrop Grumman
|Tyto Athene
|General Atomics
|Leonardo
|Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
|Visimo
|HTX Labs
|LinQuest
|Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)
|Xplore Group
In this category we recognise those companies that have committed to research through investments and the securing of contracts to develop specific new technologies and solve industry problems.
Satellites and Space Technology
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Airbus
|Lockheed Martin
|Raytheon Technologies
|Bluestaq
|MemComputing
|Thales
|In-Space Missions
|Northrop Grumman
|York Space Systems
|L3Harris Technologies
|OneWeb
In this category we look at companies that have secured contracts relating to the manufacture and supply of satellites, communications systems and space hardware.
Support Contract: Aircraft
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Airbus
|Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS)
|Rheinmetall
|Boeing
|L3Harris Technologies
|S&K Aerospace
|Collins Aerospace
|Lockheed Martin
|Saab
|Dassault Systèmes
|Optomec
|Udelv
|Gulfstream Aerospace
|Patria
|Vertex Aerospace
|Kaman
|Pratt & Whitney
This category highlights companies that have won or extended contracts related to the maintenance of air fleets. This includes general maintenance contracts, fleet support and the provision of repairs.
Support Contract: Infrastructure and Logistics
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Alion Science and Technology
|Collins Aerospace
|Parsons Corporation
|Thai Aviation Industries
|Amentum
|DCS
|Raytheon Technologies
|Thales
|ASRC Federal
|KBR
|Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)
|Triumph Group
|Astra Space
|Leidos
|Serco
|Vectrus
|BAE Systems
|LinQuest
|SES Government Solutions (SES GS)
|Vertex Aerospace
|CACI International
|Northrop Grumman
|SRC
This category highlights companies that have won or extended contracts related to the maintenance and support of ground services and facilities. This includes everything from the provision of support centres and maintenance facilities through to the support services themselves.
Technology
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|BAE Systems
|Kopin
|Scientific Research Corporation (SRC)
|Curtiss-Wright
|Mercury Systems
|Thomas Global
|Elbit Systems
|Nuvotronics
|Tyto Athene
|Geotab
|Red 6
This category looks at companies that have won or extended contracts for the provision of electronic systems and parts for air fleets and bases. This includes everything from microelectronics and chips through to displays and recording systems.
Training
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Affinity Flying Training Services
|Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS)
|Rheinmetall
|Babcock International
|Elbit Systems
|Saab
|BAE Systems
|Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
|SimX
|Boeing
|Inzpire
|Specular Theory
|CAE
|Leonardo
|Thales
|Collins Aerospace
|Lockheed Martin
|Top Aces
This category looks at companies involved in the provision of training programmes and facilities for air force staff. This includes everything from contract wins related to training simulators, to the provision of training aircraft through to the supply of staff training programmes and the maintenance and running of training facilities.
Unmanned Systems
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Airbus
|Elbit Systems
|Lockheed Martin
|Avio Aero
|Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)
|Silent Arrow
|BlueBird Aero Systems
|Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
|XTEND
This category highlights companies that have won contracts relating to the ever increasing area of drone and unmanned vehicles. This includes the development, manufacture and supply of drones, UAVs and UAS suites.
Weaponry
|COMMENDED COMPANIES
|Bharat Dynamics Limited
|Lockheed Martin
|HDT Global
|MBDA
|Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS)
This category looks at companies that have developed and supplied aircraft, ground and air vehicle weapon systems.