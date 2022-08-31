US Air Force considering shift to heavy-lift drones in CSAR missions

A HEXA all-electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) single-passenger multicopter ultralight aircraft, produced by US company LIFT Aircraft (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images)

The US Air Force (USAF) is discussing using heavy-lift uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) for collecting service members stranded in combat, according to its Chief of Staff, General Charles Brown, in remarks made to the American Enterprise Association.

Free Report Electric vehicles in Defense: Spot your next opportunity Determine potential investment opportunities based on trend analysis and market projections.

Gain an understanding of the market surrounding the hydrogen aircraft theme.

Understand how hydrogen aircraft spending will fit into the overall market and what spending areas are being prioritized. Download the full report to align your strategies for future success and get ahead of the competition. Key investment in the electric vehicle (EV) segment has come from major companies like GM Defense. A number of players have also benefitted from government funding. GlobalData’s Electric Vehicles in Defense – Thematic Research report provides you with an overview of the electric vehicles market, outlining advances in the technology and key programs. The report also examines companies who are investing in the development of hybrid electric vehicles in Defense, and those exploring charging solutions. Use our analysis to:Download the full report to align your strategies for future success and get ahead of the competition. by GlobalData Enter your details here to receive your free Report. Please enter a work/business email address Country United Kingdom United States Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D"ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People"s Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People"s Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan, Province of China Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Download free Report By clicking the Download Free Report button, you accept the terms and conditions and acknowledge that your data will be used as described in the GlobalData privacy policy By downloading this Report, you acknowledge that we may share your information with our white paper partners/sponsors who may contact you directly with information on their products and services.



Visit our privacy policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address. Thank you.Please check your email to download the Report.

“Part of the discussion is how do you use autonomous vehicles that might go out and pick isolated personnel up in a high threat environment?”

Speaking on 29 August, Brown’s commented in response to remarks from George Nicholson, Washington liaison officer for the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation, who was critical of how the USAF addressed its combat search and rescue (CSAR) requirements: “Realistically, we have not done an Air Force combat rescue since 1972.”

Nicholson, one of the leads on a worldwide missionary analysis for personnel recovery, expressed disappointment that USAF had not matched the US Army in its take-up of the Valor or Defiant fast-moving vertical-lift aircraft. “The Air Force seems to have very little interest whatsoever going pursuing that path.”

“Your comments are well taken partly because I’ve probably asked the same questions,” replied Brown. “We’ve been doing combat search and rescue the same way we’ve been doing since Vietnam. In a future environment I’m not sure that’s the same way we’re going to be able to do it.

“I’m afraid we’re going to lose a bunch of people on a helicopter, or a CV or MV-22.”

“The threat is much different today than it was back in Vietnam – and we have the same approach,” continued Brown. “I’m afraid we’re going to lose a bunch of people on a helicopter, or a CV or MV-22.

“Part of the discussion is how do you use autonomous vehicles that might go out and pick isolated personnel up in a high threat environment?

“If you lose [an uncrewed] vehicle, maybe it’s not that big a deal, but we still want to bring that [service] member back and get them back to their family. That’s the goal.”

Nicholson expressed admiration for the Commandant of the Marine Corps General David Berger’s modernisation in the US Marine Corps and drew a comparison between this effort and that of US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall, highlighting Kendall’s decision to truncate the order for HH-60W rescue helicopters in March 2022.

In March 2022 the USAF ended procurement of HH-60W rescue helicopters in FY2023 due to the change in threat environment. During the moderated discussion, Brown was unable to answer as to whether the change in plan for HH-60W amounted to a line-shutdown.

“With electric I’m able to control more effectively my acoustic signature”

Since April 2020 the USAF has been engaged in a research programme, Agility Prime, to develop its own electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to serve as autonomous aerial vehicles.

Agility Prime falls under the purview of Colonel Nathan Diller, director of AFWERX, the innovation arm of the USAF Research Laboratory.

“Electric vertical takeoff and landing has potentially some advantages,” said Diller. “With electric…in general the idea is there’s going to be reduced operational maintenance. With electric I’m able to control more effectively my acoustic signature. Then the other piece is the simplified vehicle operations.”

The programme partnered with commercial industry to accelerate nascent technologies and benefit both the commercial industrial base and military capabilities, including CSAR.

Related Companies