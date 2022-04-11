Supply chain & logistics innovation among air force industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Research and innovation in supply chain & logistics in the air force equipment and technologies sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of supply chain and logistics related patent applications in the industry stood at five in the three months ending February – down from 14 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to supply chain and logistics followed a different pattern to filings – growing from eight in the three months ending February 2021 to 13 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Supply chain and logistics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Thales SA was the top supply chain and logistics innovator in the airforce equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in France, filed six supply chain and logistics related patents in the three months ending February. That was up from zero over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the United States based The Boeing Co with six supply chain and logistics patent applications, and the United States based Northrop Grumman Corp (3 applications).