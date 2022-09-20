South & Central America is seeing a hiring jump in air force industry digital media roles

South & Central America was the fastest growing region for digital media hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending July.

The number of roles in South & Central America made up 2.6% of total digital media jobs – up from 0.1% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by North America, which saw a 2 year-on-year percentage point change in digital media roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include digital media, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digital media job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was Germany, which saw 1.9% of all digital media job adverts in the three months ending July 2021, increasing to 5.3% in the three months ending July this year.

That was followed by Brazil (up 2.5 percentage points), Canada (2.1), and Australia (0.5).

The top country for digital media roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 71.9% of all roles advertised in the three months ending July.

Which cities and locations are the biggest hubs for digital media workers in the air force industry?

Some 6% of all air force industry digital media roles were advertised in Washington (United States) in the three months ending July.

That was followed by Berkeley (United States) with 4.5%, Montreal (Canada) with 3.9%, and Reston (United States) with 3.4%.