View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter – data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. Analysis
May 11, 2022updated 09 May 2022 12:12pm

Robotics vacancies in the air force industry were the hardest tech roles to fill in Q1 2022

We've analysed the length of time job ads were live online across the job market using GlobalData figures

By Data Journalism Team

Robotics jobs took the longest to fill across tech roles in the air force industry in Q1 2022 according to Airforce Technology’s analysis of millions of online job advertisements.

Robotics job ads at these companies were online for an average of 71 days before being taken offline during the quarter, meaning they took 28.8 days longer to fill than an average job at the same companies.

The figure for Q1 2022 was an increase compared to the equivalent figure a year earlier, indicating that the required skillset for these roles has become harder to find in the past year.

Robotics is one of the topics that GlobalData, our parent company and from whom the data for this article is taken, have identified as being a key disruptive technology force facing companies in the coming years. Companies that excel and invest in these areas now are thought to be better prepared for the future business landscape and better equipped to survive unforeseen challenges.

Digitalization jobs took the second longest to fill on average at 54 days, while industrial automation came third among the tech themes tracked by GlobalData and which were linked to at least 100 job ads in the air force industry in each of the past five quarters.

The air force industry found it harder to recruit robotics jobs compared to the wider market, with ads online for 113.9% more time on average compared to similar jobs across the entire jobs market.

At the other end of the scale digital media related positions were the quickest to fill in the air force industry in Q1 2022 with positions closing during that period having been online for an average of 32 days.

GlobalData's job analytics database tracks the daily hiring patterns of thousands of companies across the world, drawing in jobs as they're posted and tagging them with additional layers of data on everything from the seniority of each position to whether a job is linked to wider industry trends.

You can keep track of the latest data from this database as it emerges by visiting our live dashboard here.

Related Companies
CCP Gransden

Advanced Composites Design and Manufacturing Solutions

Visit Profile
Tactical Headsets Sweden AB

Patented Headsets For Any Noise Or Environment

Visit Profile
VPT

High-Reliability Power Conversion Products for Military and Avionics Applications

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Monday. The defence industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU