Robotics innovation among air force industry companies rebounded in the last quarter

Research and innovation in robotics in the air force equipment and technologies sector has rebounded in the last quarter.

The most recent figures show that the number of robotics related patent applications in the industry stood at 154 in the three months ending June – down from 180 over the same period in 2021.

Figures for patent grants related to robotics followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 151 in the three months ending June 2021 to 157 in the same period in 2022.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

Robotics is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

The Boeing Co was the top robotics innovator in the air force equipment and technologies sector in the latest quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in the United States, filed 54 robotics related patents in the three months ending June. That was up from 50 over the same period in 2021.

It was followed by the Netherlands based Airbus SE with 24 robotics patent applications, the United States based AeroVironment Inc (15 applications), and the United States based Textron Inc (11 applications).

AeroVironment Inc has recently ramped up R&D in robotics. It saw growth of 40% in related patent applications in the three months ending June compared to the same period in 2021 - the highest percentage growth out of all companies tracked with more than 10 quarterly patents in the air force equipment and technologies sector.