Credit: GlobalData

North America extended its dominance for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) hiring among airforce industry companies in the three months ending November.

The number of roles in North America made up 81 per cent of total ESG jobs – up from 78.6 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.2 year-on-year percentage point change in ESG roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include environmental, social, and governance, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for ESG roles in the airforce industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 76.4 per cent of all ESG job adverts in the three months ending November last year, increasing to 78.7 per cent in the three months ending November this year.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

That was followed by Australia (up 0.9 percentage points), India (up 0.7), and Spain (up 0.6).

The top country for ESG roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 78.7 per cent of all roles in the three months ending November.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for ESG workers in the airforce industry?

Some 3.8 per cent of all airforce industry ESG roles were advertised in Tucson (United States) in the three months ending November - more than any other city.

That was followed by El Segundo (United States) with 3.8 per cent, Washington (United States) with 2.1 per cent, and Bengaluru (India) with 2.1 per cent.