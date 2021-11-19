North America is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry cybersecurity roles

The number of roles in North America made up 81.5 per cent of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 78 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 1.3 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.



These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity roles in the airforce industry?

The fastest-growing country was the United States, which saw 77.3 per cent of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 81 per cent in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 3.1 percentage points), India (up one), and Japan (up 0.6).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 81 per cent of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the airforce industry?

Some 5.5 per cent of all airforce industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Annapolis (United States) in the three months ending September - more than any other city.

That was followed by Reston (United States) with 5.5 per cent, Tucson (United States) with four per cent, and Mission (United States) with 2.6 per cent.