North America is seeing a hiring boom in air force industry cybersecurity roles

North America extended its dominance for cybersecurity hiring among air force industry companies in the three months ending February.

The number of roles in North America made up 83.1% of total cybersecurity jobs – up from 78.3% in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2 year-on-year percentage point change in cybersecurity roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.

These key themes, which include cybersecurity, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements it allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for cybersecurity job ads in the air force industry?

The fastest growing country was the United States, which saw 77.5% of all cybersecurity job adverts in the three months ending February 2021, increasing to 82.3% in the three months ending February this year.

That was followed by India (up 2.8 percentage points), Sweden (0.5), and the United Kingdom (0.2).

The top country for cybersecurity roles in the air force industry is the United States which saw 82.3% of all roles advertised in the three months ending February.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for cybersecurity workers in the air force industry?

Some 5.1% of all air force industry cybersecurity roles were advertised in Tucson (United States) in the three months ending February.

That was followed by Huntsville (United States) with 5.1%, Annapolis (United States) with 3.4%, and Bengaluru (India) with 3.4%.