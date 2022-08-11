NATO’s multi-domain counter to Russia and more in the new issue of GDT

The latest issue of Global Defence Technology magazine is out now. Read it for free online on all devices.

NATO members states find themselves at a critical juncture as to how they and the Alliance will be perceived in a world order rapidly being reshaped by events, not least of which is Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. In a bid to maximise military effect, greater emphasis is being placed by NATO on integrated operations as a counter to the conventional military machine wielded by Moscow. Inside, we explore the differing degrees of progress and overall success NATO members have had in this key sector.

Focusing on Ukraine, we explore the operational difficulties posed to Kyiv’s forces in fielding platforms provided by Western allies in Europe and the US, as new sustainment practices have to be established in addition to training requirements and operational concepts. In addition, Global Defence Technology details the artillery ammunition supply chain that is proving to be so crucial for Ukraine in combatting the Russian threat.

Elsewhere in this issue, we look at the UK’s key Ajax armoured vehicle programme, providing at up-to-date snapshot as to where the platform currently stands in light of serious issues and concerns about its viability. Meanwhile, the gauntlet has been thrown down by the country’s Ministry of Defence as it calls for UK shipyards to be prepared to actively invest in their own futures, in face of strong competition from European and international competition.

Finally, Prague’s recent move to pursue the acquisition of the US-designed F-35 fifth-generation stealth fighter could offer the platform yet another opportunity for success in Europe, in the wake of notable wins in Finland and Germany. Can Europe’s fighter industry compete against an aircraft that has never lost in open competition? Time will tell.

Read the latest issue of Global Defence Technology for all this and more insights, analysis, data and interviews from the medical device industry.

