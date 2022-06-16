Latest Ukraine crisis analysis and more in the new issue of GDT

The latest issue of Global Defence Technology magazine is out now. Read it for free online on all devices.

Although long considered one of the largest and most powerful armed forces in the world, Russia’s military faced unexpected levels of resistance and difficulty during its initial invasion of Ukraine. But there is a danger in writing off Russia’s armed forces. In this issue, we explore Russia’s failures in invading Ukraine and why the threat posed by the country’s arsenal should remain a priority for Western forces.

The unfolding artillery battle in eastern Ukraine demonstrates the impact that advanced ISTAR can have on the battlefield. We hear from GlobalData’s analysts about how changing Russian offensive tactics in Ukraine have created a shift in equipment requirements toward artillery and ground-based search radars, and the importance of remaining competitive in developing the capabilities and countermeasures to provide a decisive advantage.

Elsewhere in this issue, we take a look at the growing shift towards integrated operations and consider the practical aspects of domain integration, from equipment to bandwidth and processing power. We also find out how the drive toward data-centric warfare could improve the efficacy of air defence networks, particularly for forces with limited ground-based air defence capabilities.

Related

Plus, we take a deep dive into the history of the C-130 Hercules, look at how synthetic environments can inject some much-needed realism into military training, and explore why prioritising military might over net zero makes no sense.

Read the latest issue of Global Defence Technology for all this and more insights, analysis, data and interviews from the medical device industry.

You can subscribe here to receive email notifications when a new issue is available. As always, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and let us know your thoughts on this issue.