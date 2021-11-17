The Eagle has upgraded: GE on its USAF F-15EX jet engine contract

The US Air Force’s (USAF) initial plan was to award the work sole-source to General Electric (GE). However, as the result of a protest filing, aerospace manufacturer Pratt &Whitney, a Raytheon Technologies subsidiary, also participated in the bid.

After fierce competition, Ohio-based General Electric Edison Works won the contract to deliver 29 engines, including installation and spare parts for the USAF. Deliveries will begin in 2023.

The $1.57bn deal comes in support of the production of 12 F-15EX Eagle II aircraft. There are seven additional options in the contract for the procurement of a further 329 engines with the final delivery to take place in 2031.

The bid makes GE the single provider for the entire USAF Eagle II aircraft fleet. The F-15EX is the latest version of the twin-engine F-15 fighter. It features upgrades with fly-by-wire controls, digital cockpit displays, advanced avionics and BAE Systems electronic warfare technology the Eagle Passive/Active Warning and Survivability System.

GE spokesperson Cole Massie discusses the technological upgrades of the new engine and how the company managed to outbid other manufacturers.



Norbert Neumann: How will the new F-15EX Eagle II engines be better than the previous models and what are the improvements?

Cole Massie: The F110-GE-129E model has a number of improvements that have been introduced over the F110 engine family’s service life. The 129E model incorporates improvements from GE’s Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP). SLEP hardware upgrades include highly successful 3D aerodynamic technology derived from the CFM56 commercial engine family – a 50-50 joint venture between GE Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines – plus upgrades to the combustor and high-pressure turbine. The enhancements can help provide up to a 25% improvement in cost per flight hour, a 50% increase in engine cycle life and a threefold increase in average time-on-wing.

What are the main challenges GE Edison Works faces when designing and producing the engines?