The number of roles in Europe made up 14.9 per cent of total digitalization jobs – up from 5.1 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 4.9 year-on-year percentage point change in digitalization roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, which tracks the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.



These key themes, which include digitalization, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

Tracking them across job advertisements allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for digitalization roles in the airforce industry?

The fastest-growing country was France, which saw one per cent of all digitalization job adverts in the three months ending July last year, increasing to five per cent in the three months ending October this year.

That was followed by India (up 3.6 percentage points), Germany (up 2.3), and the United Kingdom (up 1.6).

The top country for digitalization roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 69.5 per cent of all roles in the three months ending October.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for digitalization workers in the airforce industry?

Some 6.9 per cent of all airforce industry digitalization roles were advertised in El Segundo (United States) in the three months ending October - more than any other city.

That was followed by Tucson (United States) with 6.9 per cent, East Hartford (United States) with 3.3 per cent, and Bengaluru (India) with 2.6 per cent.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.