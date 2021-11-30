The number of roles in Europe made up 8.8 per cent of total big data jobs – up from 4.8 per cent in the same quarter last year.

That was followed by Asia-Pacific, which saw a 2.9 year-on-year percentage point change in big data roles.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track the number of new job postings from key companies in various sectors over time. Using textual analysis, these job advertisements are then classified thematically.

GlobalData's thematic approach to sector activity seeks to group key company information by topic to see which companies are best placed to weather the disruptions coming to their industries.



These key themes, which include big data, are chosen to cover "any issue that keeps a CEO awake at night".

By tracking them across job advertisements allows us to see which companies are leading the way on specific issues and which are dragging their heels - and importantly where the market is expanding and contracting.

Which countries are seeing the most growth for big data roles in the airforce industry?

The fastest-growing country was India, which saw 1.2 per cent of all big data job adverts in the three months ending June last year, increasing to 3.9 per cent in the three months ending September this year.

That was followed by the United Kingdom (up 1.7 percentage points), France (up one), and Germany (up 0.9).

The top country for big data roles in the airforce industry is the United States which saw 82.8 per cent of all roles in the three months ending September.

Which cities are the biggest hubs for big data workers in the airforce industry?

Some 4.7 per cent of all airforce industry big data roles were advertised in El Segundo (United States) in the three months ending September - more than any other city.

That was followed by Tucson (United States) with 4.7 per cent, Aurora (United States) with 3.1 per cent, and Bengaluru (India) with 2.9 per cent.

Methodology:

GlobalData’s unique Job analytics enables understanding of hiring trends, strategies, and predictive signals across sectors, themes, companies, and geographies. Intelligent web crawlers capture data from publicly available sources. Key parameters include active, posted and closed jobs, posting duration, experience, seniority level, educational qualifications and skills.