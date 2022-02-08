Cybersecurity innovation among air force industry companies has dropped off in the last year

Credit: GlobalData

Research and innovation in cybersecurity in the airforce equipment and technologies sector has declined in the last year.

The most recent figures show that the number of patent applications in the industry stood at 55 in the three months ending November – down from 91 over the same period last year.

Figures for patent grants related to followed a different pattern to filings – growing from 38 in the three months ending November last year to 56 this year.

The figures are compiled by GlobalData, who track patent filings and grants from official offices around the world. Using textual analysis, as well as official patent classifications, these patents are grouped into key thematic areas, and linked to key companies across various industries.

is one of the key areas tracked by GlobalData. It has been identified as being a key disruptive force facing companies in the coming years, and is one of the areas that companies investing resources in now are expected to reap rewards from.

The figures also provide an insight into the largest innovators in the sector.

Thales SA was the top cybersecurity innovator in the airforce equipment and technologies sector in the last quarter. The company, which has its headquarters in France, filed 129 related patents in the three months ending November. That was down from 201 over the same period last year.

It was followed by the United States based Raytheon Technologies Corp with 18 patent applications, the Netherlands based Airbus SE (6 applications), and the United Kingdom based BAE Systems Plc (3 applications).

